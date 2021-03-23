Home + Garden Show Recognizes Teachers

The Des Moines Home + Garden Show is back and better than ever. Organizers know this has been an especially challenging year for teachers, so they deserve a little extra recognition.

The show will celebrate teachers and school staff for their dedication and service to children. All educators and school staff will receive free admission with a valid ID on Sunday, March 28.

Show Dates & Hours:

• Thursday, March 25: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• Friday, March 26: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• Saturday, March 27: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• Sunday, March 28: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.desmoineshomeandgardenshow.com or at the box offices at Iowa Events Center. Please note that all show staff, facility staff, exhibitors and attendees will be required to wear masks at all times except when eating.

You can register to win 4 tickets to the Des Moines Home + Garden Show and a $50 gift card to The Learning Post & Toys. Click here to register to win!