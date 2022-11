The Des Moines Holiday Boutique is November 4th through 6th at the Iowa Events Center. You have a chance to win prizes from some of the many vendors all week on Hello Iowa.

Enter to win today’s Des Moines Holiday Boutique’s prize of a wine gift kit from Nectar of the Vine.

Enter to win here: https://who13.com/contests/enter-to-win-the-holiday-boutique-day-5-giveaway-2/#//