The holiday guests are on their way over, and we’re slicing up a delicious appetizer with locally grown tomatoes.
Erin Port shares two great recipes to make with produce from Bushel Boy Farms.
Caprese Salad
Bushel Boy on the vine tomatoes
Sliced mozzarella cheese
Olive oil
Basil
Balsamic glaze
Salt & pepper
Bruschetta
French bread, sliced, brushed with olive oil & toasted
Bushel Boy on the vine tomatoes
Olive oil
Basil
Balsamic glaze
Salt & pepper
To learn more about Bushel Boy Farms, you can go online to bushelboy.com.