The holiday guests are on their way over, and we’re slicing up a delicious appetizer with locally grown tomatoes.

Erin Port shares two great recipes to make with produce from Bushel Boy Farms.

Caprese Salad

Bushel Boy on the vine tomatoes

Sliced mozzarella cheese

Olive oil

Basil

Balsamic glaze

Salt & pepper

Bruschetta

French bread, sliced, brushed with olive oil & toasted

Bushel Boy on the vine tomatoes

Olive oil

Basil

Balsamic glaze

Salt & pepper

