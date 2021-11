FAIRFIELD, IOWA -- Two 16-year-olds are facing murder charges for their alleged roles in the death of a teacher whose body was found in a public park.

66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing on Wednesday. Her body was found later in the day at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield. Authorities aren't releasing further details on the manner of her death except to say it has been ruled a homicide.