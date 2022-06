We are 44 days from the great Iowa State Fair. You can find your fun at the fair, and not just as a visitor. Iowa State Fairtime Employees Shelbi Stogdill and Jodi Stroud share details of a hiring event.

The Open Interview Hiring Event is July 7th. It’s from 2-7 p.m. at the Elwell Family Food Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

The Iowa State Fair is August 11-21. Learn more at iowastatefair.org.