Joy White, Executive Director of WesleyLife at Home, shares details about a hiring event on Thursday, May 6th at WesleyLife. It will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. outside their office at 4328 114th St, Urbandale. WesleyLife at Home is looking for Registered Nurses and LPNs.

You can learn more about WesleyLife at wesleylife.org.