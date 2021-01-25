Hidden Gems: Dennis Naughton

We are starting a new series with AARP Iowa called “Hidden Gems.” Each month, you’ll meet a remarkable Iowan living life to the fullest.

Dennis Naughton, 74, has a very impressive resume. He runs a successful law practice and his ventriloquist act has provided a lifetime of adventure. He created a You Tube series during the pandemic with his puppet to provide comic relief. He is also an entrepreneur, opening the first Mexican restaurant in Prague.

