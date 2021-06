Maddy Snow fought cancer for six years and needed many blood transfusions during her four years of active treatment. Known as Mighty Maddy, the bright and joyful girl died in November of 2020.

Her family and friends will hold Maddy Snow’s Heroes Helping Heroes Blood Drive on July 23rd. Maddy’s Mom Libby Snow and her Step-Dad Mack Rankin share why blood donations are so important.

You can sign up at mightymaddy.com.