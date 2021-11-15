Helping caregivers support loved ones with Alzheimer’s Disease

LU VERNE, Iowa – On a cold wet November morning, a couple dozen people met in the Lu Verne Community Center to learn about oxbows and all the benefits of restoring an oxbow. The planned tour of a recently restored oxbow and nearby restoration a few years old was called off due to the wet conditions but Drone13 was able to fly over both sites, as seen in the video above.

Oxbows are a wetland feature formed when a stream changes course and what was a bend becomes more of an elongated pond. Some of those course changes occur naturally while others are manmade as farmers long ago worked to improve drainage in order to put more land into crop production.