Helping caregivers support loved ones with Alzheimer’s Disease

November is National Family Caregivers Month and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. Lauren Livingston with the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and Elizabeth Steele, a volunteer and a family caregiver, share advice for caregivers.
Throughout the month, the Alzheimer’s Association is honoring and highlighting local caregivers across the state and spreading awareness about the resources we have available for caregivers like our support groups, education programs, 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 and information at our website alz.org/iowa.