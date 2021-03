It’s a little early for planting outside, but there’s plenty you can do inside to refresh for spring. Stephanie Canoyer with Canoyer Garden Center and Glasshouse Market shows what is in style for spring when it comes to house plants and home décor.

Canoyer Garden Center and Glasshouse Market has locations in Grimes and Ankeny. You can learn more at canoyergardencenter.com.

The Spring Open House is coming up April 17th and 18th.