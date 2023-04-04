Ally Billhorn with Ally’s Sweet and Savory Eats shows us how to turn cinnamon rolls into bunnies.

Easter Bunny Cinnamon Rolls

1 can refrigerated cinnamon rolls

Easter candies & sprinkles

Remove the cinnamon rolls from the can. Use your hands to pull the outer end out and up to form one bunny ear, rotate and then another bunny ear. Pinch the edges and sides together to hold. Bake as directed. Halfway through baking remove from the oven and reinforce the bunny shape if necessary, then finish baking. Drizzle with the included icing and decorate with candies and sprinkles.