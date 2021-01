The Science Center of Iowa is closed through January 28th, but it is “buzzing” with activity. In the “What on Earth Exhibit,” you’ll find a demonstration honeybee hive. Outside, there is another hive. Three sisters keep the hives. 2020 Iowa Honey Queen Abigail Kelly shares details on the hive. Her sisters Bethany and Olivia share how they keep the hives.

You can learn more about the Science Center of Iowa’s hours at sciowa.org.