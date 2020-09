Sylvan Learning Center is ready to be every parent’s partner during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future. Sylvan offers customized learning plans based on the individual child’s needs.

Co-Owner April Samp explains how they can offer school support, homework help, and individualized tutoring.

Sylvan Learning Center has four locations in Iowa: Johnston, Ames, Cedar Rapids, and Coralville. You can learn more about Sylvan’s services at sylvanlearning.com.