Spring break is about to launch, and they are ready for it at the Science Center of Iowa! The “When Things Get Moving” exhibit is back open for Spring Break. Emilee Richardson shows us what we’ll find in the fan favorite exhibit.

The Science Center of Iowa will be open each day from March 13-21.

The Science Center of Iowa is located at 401 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway in Des Moines. You can get advance tickets at sciowa.org or call 515-274-6868.