Hello Kids: SCI’s Sue the T.Rex Experience

Like most businesses, the Science Center of Iowa has had to make adjustments because of the pandemic, but they still offer a fun experience for families. Sue the T.Rex experience is there through January 10th.

Director of Marketing and Public Relations Emilee Richardson shows us around the two room exhibit and talks about the safety precautions in place. The Science Center of Iowa is open Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, but they have a special holiday schedule.

To see what days SCI is open from December 19th through January 3rd, go to sciowa.org. You can also reserve your advance tickets on the website, or call 515-274-6868.