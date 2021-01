The Perseverance Rover is set to land on Mars on February 18th, and there are many ways families can follow along and celebrate both at home and at the Science Center of Iowa.

SCI Director of Marketing and Public Relations Emilie Richardson shares all the details.

The Science Center of Iowa re-opens January 28th after a two-week closure. SCI is located at 401 West Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines. You can get advanced tickets at sciowa.org or call 515-274-6868.