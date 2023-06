WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins with a couple healthy recipes.

Here is the recipe from the Average Moms on a Mission salad:

-1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed well in strainer

-1-2 handfuls of cherry tomatoes halved

-1/4 cup (of less) of chopped red onion

-2 baby cucumbers, chopped

-1/2 lemon squeezed for fresh lemon juice

-1/2 or less avocado, cubed

-dash of salt

She also shared details on the Cortner Family Benefit. You can learn more here.