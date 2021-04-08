Hello Home: Window Safety

It is window safety week, and if you have young children in your home or who visit your home, there are some important things you should know to keep them safe around the windows in your home.

Megan Nefzger with Renewal by Andersen shares advice for window safety. You can learn more and print an activity kit for kids at RenewalWindowSafety.com

You can check out Renewal by Andersen’s showroom at 517 Railroad Avenue in historic Valley Junction, or call to set up an estimate for new windows and doors in your home at (515) 446-9415.

You’ll find more helpful information on the website renewalbyandersen.com.