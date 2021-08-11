Hello Home: State Fair sale on windows and doors

The Iowa State Fair starts Thursday and vendors are getting their booths ready! Alex Brummel, Renewal by Andersen Sales Manager, shares the deals available during the State Fair.

You’ll find Renewal by Andersen’s booth in the Varied Industries Building. If you can’t make it out to the fair this year, be sure to check out Renewal by Andersen’s showroom at 517 Railroad Avenue in historic Valley Junction.

Call to set up an estimate for new windows and doors in your home at (515) 446-9415. You can check them out online at renewalbyandersen.com.