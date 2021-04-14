Hello Home: ReStore Provides Everything You Need to Save on Home Projects

WHO 13 is rocking the block all this month for our friends at Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity. In addition to building homes, building communities, and making critical repairs for homes in need, the organization offers a great place to save on all your spring projects.

Ellen Converse with Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity Restore shares what you’ll find at the two locations.

One is located at 2200 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. The other is located at 4033 Northwest Urbandale Drive in Urbandale.

Click here to learn more about how you can get involved and all of the programs and services offered through Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity. You can also join the Hello Iowa fundraising team!

We’re hosting a donation drive for construction materials on Saturday, April 17. It’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Valley West Mall parking lot.