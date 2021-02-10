Hello Home: Making Heart Suncatchers For Your Windows

Renewal by Andersen windows are second to none. Megan Nefzger with Renewal by Andersen shows us how to bring beautiful colors through those windows. She demonstrates how to make a heart suncatcher.

You can also show love for area families. Renewal by Andersen is hosting a baby supply drive to support Children and Families of Iowa. It runs through February 20th. Items must be new. No used items will be accepted. CFI needs diapers, wipes, formula, blankets, bath soap, baby lotion, baby thermometer, baby clothing, bottles, baby fingernail clippers, pacifiers, bibs, and wash cloths.

You can drop off those new baby items at Renewal by Andersen’s showroom at 517 Railroad Avenue in historic Valley Junction.

You can also call to set up an estimate for new windows and doors in your home at 515-221-8530. You will find more helpful information on renewalbyandersen.com.