Updating your windows can change the look of your home, but what happens when you want the latest energy efficient technology and still keep the historic look? Ryan Ridnour with Renewal by Andersen of Des Moines explains your options.

You can check out Renewal by Andersen’s showroom at 517 Railroad Avenue in West Des Moines. You can call to set up an estimate for new windows and doors in your home at (515) 446-9415. You’ll find more helpful information on renewalbyandersen.com.