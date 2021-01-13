Hello Home: Helping Combat the Cold Winter Weather

Renewal by Andersen gives back to the community. The company just wrapped up a successful food drive in December and is kicking off the new year with an effort to combat the cold winter weather.

Megan Nefzger with Renewal by Andersen shares details on the coat drive from January 13-23. You can drop off new and gently used coats at Renewal by Andersen’s showroom at 517 Railroad Avenue in historic Valley Junction and grab a bite to eat or shop local while you’re in the area.

Call 515-221-8530 or go online to renewalbyandersen.com to set up an estimate for new windows and doors in your home.