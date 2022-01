Renewal by Andersen is hosting a winter clothing drive for Joppa called Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes.

Chantel Flack explains what’s needed and how it will help keep the community warm.

You can drop off new and gently used winter clothing items at Renewal by Andersen’s showroom at 517 Railroad Avenue in historic Valley Junction.

Call (515) 446-9415 to set up an estimate for new windows and doors in your home. You can find more helpful information at renewalbyandersen.com.