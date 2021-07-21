Hello Home: crew helps fight hunger

We love hearing how local businesses are giving back to the community, and how we can too.

The crew from Renewal by Andersen recently took a break from replacing doors and windows to help feed others. They packed meals at Meals from the Heartland.

You can learn more about being a hunger fighter here.

You can check out Renewal by Andersen’s showroom at 517 Railroad Avenue in historic Valley Junction, or call to set up an estimate for new windows and doors in your home at (515) 446-9415.

You’ll find more helpful information on renewalbyandersen.com.