Ice skating rinks are becoming more popular in Central Iowa backyards. Skating Mom Faye Senne and her daughters Violet and Faline show their skate rink and how they built it in their backyard.

You can learn more about backyard ice skating rinks and get advice by joining a Facebook Group called Backyard Ice Rinks. It has nearly 20,000 members. You can also visit backyardicerinks.org.