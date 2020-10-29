Hello Health: Treating Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. There’s no cure for MS, but treatments can help speed recovery from attacks, modify the course of the disease, and manage symptoms.

Dr. Bruce Hughes with MercyOne Ruan Neurology Care shares how they treat the largest multiple sclerosis patient base in the state of Iowa.

The MercyOne Ruan Neurology Care Center is located in Des Moines at 1111 6th Ave., in the East Tower, Suite A1. Call (515) 358-0011 to set up an appointment. You can also visit mercyone.org/desmoinesneuro for more information.