Hello Health: thrombectomy

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. That’s why it’s important to have reliable experts nearby.

The MercyOne Stroke Center is Central Iowa’s only hospital certified as a Primary Stroke Center from The Joint Commission and is one of two hospitals in Iowa. It is the only one in Central Iowa capable of performing a thrombectomy. MercyOne Stroke Coordinator Terri Hamm shares what a thrombectomy is and who would qualify for one.

MercyOne Des Moines is located at 111 6th Avenue in Des Moines. Visit MercyOne.org/desmoines, to learn more about MercyOne’s stroke program, find patient stories. and learn facts about stroke prevention and symptoms.



