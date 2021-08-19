Hello Health: thrombectomy

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. That’s why it’s important to have reliable experts nearby.

The MercyOne Stroke Center is Central Iowa’s only hospital certified as a Primary Stroke Center from The Joint Commission and is one of two hospitals in Iowa. It is the only one in Central Iowa capable of performing a thrombectomy. MercyOne Stroke Coordinator Terri Hamm shares what a thrombectomy is and who would qualify for one.

MercyOne Des Moines is located at 111 6th Avenue in Des Moines. Visit MercyOne.org/desmoines, to learn more about MercyOne’s stroke program, find patient stories. and learn facts about stroke prevention and symptoms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News