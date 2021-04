MercyOne offers sports and regenerative medicine services for all ages of patients with musculoskeletal pain and injury. Dr. Eric Reynolds with MercyOne Clive Sports Medicine shares details about the services offered.

MercyOne Clive Sports Medicine is located at 1601 NW 114th St. You can schedule an appointment by calling 515-222-7348. For more information, visit mercyone.org/desmoines.