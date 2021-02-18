Hello Health: Signs and Symptoms of Heart Failure

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. That is why the entire month of February is dedicated to heart awareness. The Advanced Heart Failure team at Iowa Heart Center is dedicated to providing a comprehensive program of medical evaluation, treatment, and extensive education to patients.

Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Jolene Runkel shares the common causes of heart failure and how to spot the signs and symptoms early.

You can get more information on the MercyOne Iowa Heart Center Advanced Heart Failure Clinic by calling 515-633-3770 or visit iowaheart.com. The MercyOne Iowa Heart Center Advanced Heart Failure Clinic is located at 411 Laurel Street in Des Moines.