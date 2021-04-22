Before women experience the “big change,” they often report feeling a million little changes related to the gradual decrease in hormones as they taper off before menopause. This is called perimenopause. Dr. Valerie Stratton from MercyOne Comfort Health Center for Women shares the signs and symptoms to know.
The MercyOne Comfort Health Center for Women is located at 1601 NW 114th Street in Clive. If you want more information on the MercyOne Comfort Health Center for Women, call 515-222-7474 or visit the website mercyone.org/comfortcenter.
Hello Health: Perimenopause
