Hello Health: New Tool to Lose Weight

It can take support, encouragement, and behavior changes to achieve weight loss success. MercyOne Dietitian & Wellness Coordinator Missy Anker shares how MercyOne Weight Loss & Nutrition Center can help.

The center offers a new meal replacement program called Celebrate. It is medically supervised and includes a behavior change program program as well.

The MercyOne Weight Loss and Nutrition Center is located at 12493 University Avenue in Clive. You can find more information at mercyone.org/desmoines and then search for weight loss care.

