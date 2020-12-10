Hello Health: New Maternity and Infants’ Care Center Located at MercyOne West

Those welcoming a baby into the world have a new place to do that. MercyOne Nurse Manager Mary Hick takes us inside the new 30,869 square foot maternity center located at MercyOne West Des Moines on the previously unfinished seventh floor of the hospital.

Hick also explains why the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit there is so important.

Mercyone West Des Moines Maternity and Infants’ Care is located at the MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center at 1755 59th Place. Call 515-358-8700 to set up an appointment, or visit mercyone.org/wdmbaby.