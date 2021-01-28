Hello Health: New Behavioral Health Hospital Opens in February

Clive Behavioral Health will open February 22nd. It is a new 134-bed behavioral health hospital.

Chief Executive Officer Mary Thompson says CBH will be the first licensed behavioral health hospital in Central Iowa and the largest in the state. The goal is to be an effective part of the system of care meeting the tremendous needs for behavioral health in our community. It will offer inpatient and outpatient behavioral health programs for children, adolescents, and adults.

If you want more information on Clive Behavioral Health, call 515-553-6200 or visit the website clivebehavioral.com. It is located at 1450 NW 114th street.



