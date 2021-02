February is American Heart Month. It is a time when we can all focus on our cardiovascular health. Dr. Eric Martin, a cardiologist with MercyOne Iowa Heart Center, shares how to keep our heart healthy and the services offered at MercyOne to prevent cardiovascular disease.

If you want more information on the MercyOne Iowa Heart Center, you can call 515-633-3600 or visit the website iowaheart.com. The MercyOne Iowa Heart Center is located at 5880 University Avenue in West Des Moines.