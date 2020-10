It’s time to get your flu shot, if you haven’t already. Dr. Christopher Etscheidt, a MercyOne Pediatrician, shares why it is so important this year.

All MercyOne family clinics are now offering patients flu shots. Simply schedule an appointment with your provider. Or, if you need to find your nearest location, visit MercyOne.org or call Access 2 Health Line at 515.243.2584.