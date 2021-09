At the MercyOne Children’s Hospital you’ll find expert providers and leading-edge technology. The EndoFlip is new technology currently not available to pediatric patients anywhere else in Iowa. Pediatric Gastroenterologist Hazim Zaghloul shares how it can help.

MercyOne Des Moines Children’s Hospital is located at 1111 6th Avenue in Des Moines. Call 515-247-3121 or visit mercyone.org/Endoflip.