Iowa Corn Growers Association Vice President Lance Lillibridge shares how a global pandemic, a drought, and the historic derecho impacted Iowa farmers. He also explains how Iowans can support local farmers by filling up with e-15, buying corn fed meat and dairy and drinking local tap water.

