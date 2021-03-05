Hello Health: Clive Rehabilitation Hospital

MercyOne Clive Rehabilitation Hospital is Central Iowa’s first and only state-of-the-art, 50-bed inpatient acute rehabilitation hospital. The staff is dedicated to the treatment and recovery of individuals who have experienced the debilitating effects of a severe injury or illness.



MercyOne Director of Business Development Kerry Croskey shares the amenities featured at MercyOne Clive Rehabilitation Hospital.

The Mercyone Clive Rehabilitation Hospital is located at 1401 Campus Drive. Visit mercyrehabdesmoines.com for more information.