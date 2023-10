These grannies got game and you can see them in action shooting some hoops on the court coming up. Energy 106.7 FM’s Sarah Jorges and members of the Granny Mustangs Basketball Team Loretta Tool and Violet Bakalar share the details of the Granny All Star Basketball Extravanganza benefitting United Way of Jasper County on November 4th.

Get details here: https://www.unitedwayofjaspercounty.org/granny-basketball.html