WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Wednesday fun and we talk food.

Here is my recipe for Veggie Egg Bake, which can make an entire week’s worth of breakfast.

Veggie Egg Bake:

10 eggs, 45 Tbsp of Hy-Vee 100% Egg Whites, 1.5 cup of mushrooms, 10 oz bag of Hy-Vee Fresh Steam Seasoning Blend. Scramble egg and egg whites together. Grease 9X13 pan, then line it with mushrooms, spread out cooked vegetable blend, and pour over egg mixture. Salt and Pepper to taste. Bake on 350 degrees until done. Divide it into twelve servings.