Pumpkins provide more than seasonal décor. Pumpkin is packed with fruit enzymes and alpha-hydroxy acids, which increase cell turnover to brighten and smooth the skin.

Dr. Heidi Koch, Owner and Medical Director of the Spa at West Glen, shares the benefits of the spa’s pumpkin facial.

