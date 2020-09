Dr. Heidi Koch, Owner and Medical Director of the Spa at West Glen, explains the benefits of Juvederm. The Spa at West Glen provides the entire Juvederm Family of Dermal Fillers, which can lift, smooth, and plump.

You can set up a consultation at the Spa at West Glen to see if Juvederm is right for you by calling (515) 316-2801 or go online to spawestglen.com.