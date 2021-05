DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The suspect who will stand trial in the slaying of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who disappeared while on a run in 2018, is now being held in the Scott County Jail.

Cristhian Rivera, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:24 p.m. Sunday for "safekeeping," according to Scott County records. Jury selection began Monday morning at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport and is expected to take two days.