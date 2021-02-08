Hello Beautiful: Gift Ideas for Your Valentine

This Valentine’s Day, why not treat that special someone in your life to something from the spa? whether it Is a gift certificate for an amazing service or a top of the line product, The Spa at West Glen has everything you need for the holiday.

Dr. Heidi Koch, Owner and Medical Director shares some of her favorite products.

You can also register to win a gift package, which includes a Hydrafacial from the Spa at West Glen. Click here to register!

You can set up your appointment at the Spa at West Glen by calling 515-316-2801 or visit spawestglen.com.