You’ll find many creams, serums, and lotions with promises of erasing fine lines and other anti-aging qualities when you walk through the cosmetic aisle. Dr. Heidi Koch, Owner and Medical Director of The Spa at West Glen, shares products to deliver on those promises, including a new one that provides instant gratification.

You can set up your appointment at The Spa at West Glen by calling 515-316-2801 or visit spawestglen.com.