Hello Beautiful: fillers

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Heidi Koch, Owner and Medical Director of The Spa at West Glen, demonstrates what a consultation for fillers looks like.

You can set up your appointment at the Spa at West Glen by calling 515-316-2801 or go online to spawestglen.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News