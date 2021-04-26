 

Hello Beautiful: Botox Treatments

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Heidi Koch, Owner and Medical Director of The Spa at West Glen, shares the different specialty areas you can use Botox.

You can set up your appointment at The Spa at West Glen by calling 515-316-2801 or go online to spawestglen.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News