DES MOINES, IOWA -- A Des Moines family that escaped war-torn central Africa three years ago is again in search of salvation after two tragedies separated by months have left five children without their mother or father.

On Friday, 31-year-old Bazirake Kayira was killed in a single vehicle accident on an icy road in Marshall County. Rescuers pulled him from his car submerged in a frigid creek, but he died from his injuries a short time later. His death comes four months after his wife, Zabayo Bigirimana, died while giving birth to a baby girl. Now she and her four big brothers – ages 2, 6, 8 and 10 – are left without parents and in need of a community’s help to keep them all together.