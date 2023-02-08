Amy Latta, from Amy Latta Creations, shares keepsake hearts to make for Valentine’s Day and details about the 1000 Hearts Project.
Learn more about the project and take part at heartsneedart.org/1000hearts.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
Amy Latta, from Amy Latta Creations, shares keepsake hearts to make for Valentine’s Day and details about the 1000 Hearts Project.
Learn more about the project and take part at heartsneedart.org/1000hearts.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now